Is 'Paul Pierce curse' real? Ex-Celtic's prediction for Bucks isn't aging well originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Forget injuries or shooting slumps. The biggest threat to an NBA team's success is Paul Pierce.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Remember when the former Celtics star declared Boston's second-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks "over" after the C's won Game 1?

Boston promptly lost its next four games to lose the series.

Pierce tried a new angle last Friday, putting his eggs in the Bucks' basket both before and after their Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bucks got this 😂😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 18, 2019

Told u y'all need to stop tripping — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 18, 2019

Guess who hasn't won since Pierce sent those tweets? Yup: Milwaukee dropped its third straight game to the Raptors on Thursday night and now trails the series 3-2 entering a must-win Game 6 in Toronto.

Heck, even Pierce's prediction for last Sunday's "Game of Thrones" finale turned out to be wrong.

At least the All-Star-turned NBA analyst seemed to be aware of his jinxing abilities after the Bucks' loss Thursday.

😂😂😂😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 24, 2019

Story continues

We shouldn't be too hard on Pierce; the Bucks did appear to have the momentum after taking Games 1 and 2 and had yet to lose at home in the playoffs before Toronto stormed back to win Game 5.

But if you want the Golden State Warriors to lose in this year's NBA Finals, history suggests you should be rooting for Pierce to pick them.

Im begging u to pick the warriors to win it all. They need the Paul pierce curse — Mikel Dijak (@mikelsenior) May 24, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.