Paul Penhoët wins 2023 Tour du Finistère

Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The Titans rookie QB grew up in New England, where Vrabel played for the Patriots.
It took nearly four decades, but a promise was a promise for Todd Bowles.
Pochettino will replace Thomas Tuchel, who Chelsea fired one month into the season.
It was one of the most impressive victories of Walker’s career and it left Smith looking like an old, slow and beaten man.
American Express saw deposits jump by 33% year over year, while Discover's deposits climbed a record 18%
The futures of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, president Bob Myers and even head coach Steve Kerr are all reportedly in question.
*OK, not all, but lots of really good ones — and these are the cream of the crop.
Get a starter set for as little as $40 or a complete setup, net and all.
Nearly 13,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Grab it now while it's 50% off
Hurts had already earned a bachelor's degree in communication and information sciences after three years at Alabama.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to one of its oldest tracks for the annual "Throwback Weekend" at Darlington Raceway.
The so-called X-date, when the government will be unable to pay all its bills, looms as a large uncertainty.
Follow Lakers vs. Warriors in Game 6 on Yahoo Sports.
The pass rusher said goodbye to Vikings fans in March. Now he's actually leaving.
Eight games have lines of three points or less while the Ravens and Chiefs are the biggest favorites.
Free your precious memories from the confines of your phone!