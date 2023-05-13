Paul Penhoët wins 2023 Tour du Finistère

Cyclingnews
LE LION-D&#39;ANGERS, FRANCE - APRIL 05: Paul Penho&#xc3;&#xab;t of France and Team Groupama - FDJ competes during the 1st Region Pays de la Loire Tour 2023, Stage 2 a 169.4km stage from Clisson to Le Lion to d&#39;Angers on April 05, 2023 in Le Lion-d&#39;Anger, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
LE LION-D'ANGERS, FRANCE - APRIL 05: Paul PenhoÃ«t of France and Team Groupama - FDJ competes during the 1st Region Pays de la Loire Tour 2023, Stage 2 a 169.4km stage from Clisson to Le Lion to d'Angers on April 05, 2023 in Le Lion-d'Anger, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Results powered by FirstCycling