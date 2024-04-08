Paul Mullin: Wrexham 'won't get ahead of themselves' in promotion bid

League Two: Wrexham v Crawley Town Venue: Stok Racecourse Date: Tuesday, 9 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales FM and DAB in the north

Wrexham could be just days away from a second successive promotion - but striker Paul Mullin insists it is still as far away as ever.

After Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney oversaw celebrations for escaping the National League last season, Wrexham are now closing in on League One.

They face play-off chasing Crawley on Tuesday knowing victory would set up the potential for promotion against Forest Green Rovers this weekend.

But star Mullin warned: "There's no point talking about getting out of this league yet because anything can happen in one game let alone when there's four to go.

"I'm refusing to speak about it because until it's achieved there's nothing to talk about.

"It's not in touching distance - it's as far away as it's ever been because nothing is confirmed until it's done. We won't be getting ahead of ourselves."

The North Wales club currently sit second in the League Two table with games running out for rivals.

A win over in-form Crawley at the Racecourse would put Phil Parkinson's side five points clear of MK Dons with three games remaining, who then have to face Mansfield at the weekend.

Two wins in two home games - together with rivals below dropping points - could seal the deal by Saturday.

Even if results go against them, a maximum of eight points from four games would guarantee Wrexham returning to the third tier for the first time in 20 years.

But Mullin - who hit his 100th goal for the club in the weekend win over Colchester - said: "There's no point even thinking about it before the game on Tuesday because we've already seen in the last few weeks that anything can happen.

"We have two home games to look forward to and we will be full of confidence, but we know how challenging it's going to be because we're at the stage of the season where everyone is fighting; we're fighting for promotion, Crawley are fighting for the play-offs. Every game is massive and will be an almighty struggle."

Wrexham are likely to be without Jacob Mendy for the game with Crawley who have won five of their past seven, including a 4-1 win over Mansfield on Saturday.

Wrexham had to come from behind in their win at Colchester, young defender Max Cleworth the unlikely hero after Mullin's effort that made it a century of goals in just 136 appearances since joining three seasons ago.

"People can stop asking me about it now and we can crack on with trying to win games," Mullin said of the landmark.

"This stage of the season it's just about winning games, no matter how you perform.

"And for Max, who has been with the club from a very young age, to get such an important goals is massive for him."