Paul Millsap says James Harden shouldn’t blame himself for Bulls loss

The Brooklyn Nets are still finding their identity and although on paper and on the standings it may seem like they are close playing at their highest level, they’re nowhere close. There are still more bad times to come, more good times to celebrate and above all else, more ways to get better.

Nets star James Harden put Saturday night’s loss to the Chicago Bulls on him, but he wasn’t the only one making mistakes, so there should be no reason for him to feel like that.

At the end of the day, teams learn more from a loss than from a win so it’s important that these types of experiences happen now rather than later. Following the final buzzer, Nets veteran Paul Millsap stressed that Harden shouldn’t blame himself.

“He can’t blame himself for it,” said Millsap. It’s a team effort man. It doesn’t matter what goes on during the course of a game. What goes on down the stretch. Who did this, who missed this, who missed a shot, whatever man. At the end of the day, it’s a team sport. And we all take credit from that and we all could get better. We all missed some shots around the basket that we usually have. It’s unfortunate, you have one of those days.”