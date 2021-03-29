Paul Millsap with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks, 03/28/2021
Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the Atlanta Hawks, 03/28/2021
Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.
Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.
O’Malley has said repeatedly that, in his mind, he’s still undefeated.
The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.
De'Aaron Fox exploded for a career-high 44 points and Tyrese Haliburton easily won his rookie duel with James Wiseman on Thursday night as the Sacramento Kings thumped the visiting Golden State Warriors 141-119. A third straight Kings win, coupled with a third consecutive Warriors defeat, allowed Sacramento to move within two games of Golden State in their bids to make the Western Conference playoff field. Playing against a Warriors team missing not only Stephen Curry (bruised tailbone) but also Draymond Green, who apparently had an adverse reaction to a COVID shot, the Kings seized command in the second quarter and pulled well clear in the third.
Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.
Top buzzer beaters from Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 03/27/2021
As free agency continues and in the run-up to the draft, be on the lookout for more exciting products that will come from the BreakingT/NFLPA alliance.
Anna Shcherbakova led a Russian sweep of the women's singles medals at the figure skating world championships on Friday. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, the 2015 world champion and now 24, took silver (220.46) with two triple Axels in her free skating programme. Alexandra Trusova, 16, won the bronze with a final score of 217.20 despite falling twice.
NEW YORK (AP) The Nets aren't finished bringing big names to Brooklyn. LaMarcus Aldridge is next after deciding Saturday to sign with the Nets for the remainder of the season, a person with knowledge of the details said. After reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, the veteran forward quickly became a coveted free agent for contending teams.
Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets, 03/24/2021
Capitals players and coach Peter Laviolette sounded as if they'd lost after holding on to beat the New York Rangers 5-4 Sunday. Washington has won 10 of 11 games to move two points up on the second-place New York Islanders and looks primed for another deep playoff run. Instead of celebrating two goals by Tom Wilson, the 724th of Alex Ovechkin's career or three points from T.J. Oshie, the Capitals lamented a sloppy third period that turned a blowout into a nail-biter.
Victor Oladipo is headed to Miami.
This isn't quite a World Cup qualifying failure for U.S. men's soccer. But it's another alarming Olympics miss.
After revealing his sleeper picks for 2021 fantasy baseball, Dalton Del Don turns his attention to the players he thinks we should fade in drafts.
Stipe Miocic appears to be in good health after his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 main event.
The secret at this level is how well you can connect to, relate to and motivate college players — and how well you understand what makes them tick.
Northern Ireland's B-team scared the USMNT a couple of times but the Americans were by far the superior side over 90 minutes of a 2-1 win in Belfast.
New Celtics big man Luke Kornet played an unexpected role in his debut over the Thunder -- then got a "cold" welcome from Tacko Fall.
This is an upgrade for the Lakers at center... in the minutes Anthony Davis isn't playing the position.