Paul Merson questions Scott McTominay tactic in Scotland draw with Switzerland

Scotland’s Euro 2024 dream is still alive following Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024, but some of Steve Clarke’s tactics left Paul Merson baffled.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay gave the Tartan Army the lead after 13 minutes, with help from a deflection.

Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri took advantage of a mistake from Anthony Ralston before scoring a sensational equaliser.

The game was end-to-end but lacked in quality. Scotland will be happy knowing a win over Hungary in their final Group A game on Sunday will book their place in the knockouts.

Scotland responded after losing the tournament opener 5-1 against Germany, with McTominay star of the show. He was everywhere on the pitch making contributions in defence as well as attack.

While Paul Merson had nothing negative to say about McTominay’s performance against Switzerland, he couldn’t understand why the 27-year-old was taking corners and not inside the box trying to get on the end of them.

Merson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write: “6ft 4 Scott McTominay taking a corner with 5ft 7 Billy Gilmour in the middle,” accompanied by a confused face emoji.

It was like a throwback to when Phil Jones was taking corners under Louis van Gaal. What a time to be alive.

