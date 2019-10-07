Paul Menard drives No. 21 Ford Mustang to 12th-place finish at Dover International Speedway

Paul Menard placed 12th in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, adding 25 points to his season total.

Menard now sits at 656 points on the season.

Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the race, with Martin Truex Jr following in second, and Alex Bowman crossing the finish line third. Kevin Harvick took fourth place, followed by Denny Hamlin in the No. 5 spot.

Hamlin came away victorious in Stage 1, and Truex took Stage 2.

Menard qualified in 13th position at 164.699 mph. He led once for a total of six laps, but relinquished the lead for good after Lap 327. The 16th-year driver has tallied one career victory, 20 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 69 races.

Menard battled 37 other cars in the field and the race endured three cautions and 17 caution laps. There were 14 lead changes before the checkered flag.

Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals with Larson’s victory. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1093 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 1058. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 1027 points on the season.

