Paul Menard to drive fifth ThorSport truck at COTA

Dustin Long
·1 min read
Former Cup driver Paul Menard, who last raced in NASCAR in 2019, will return this weekend to drive a fifth Camping World Truck Series entry for ThorSport Racing at Circuit of the Americas, the team announced Monday.

Menard’s last Truck start came in 2007 at Martinsville Speedway.

“I appreciate Duke and Rhonda (Thorson) giving me this opportunity to get back into a truck, while working with Bud Haefele again,” Menard said in a statement from the team. “COTA is a new track for the series and one that I have never been to before, so we’ll all be on relatively equal footing. I’ll have 50 minutes to learn the track and knock the rust off and am certainly looking forward to the challenge of trying to add my name to the list of winners in all three national series.”

Menard won one Cup race, the 2011 Brickyard 400, and three Xfinity races in his NASCAR career, which went from 2003-19.

With NASCAR running at COTA for the first time, all three series will have practice this week. The Camping World Truck Series has a 50-minute practice session Friday. The series qualifies Saturday morning and races at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

Mattei will be Menard’s sponsor. Ing. Enea Mattei S.p.A is a global manufacturer of the most advanced compressor solutions in the Industrial, Mobility, Oil & Gas and Renewable Energy Sectors.

Dover winners and losers Josh Berry caps busy weekend with Cup debut at Dover Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports moving closer on contract extension

Paul Menard to drive fifth ThorSport truck at COTA originally appeared on NBCSports.com

