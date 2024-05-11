Paul McMillan IV, former Cincinnati Hughes and Woodward HS standout, commits to Canisius

Paul McMillan IV, who scored 2,658 points during his Cincinnati high school basketball career at Hughes and Woodward, is committed to Canisius, according to a tweet from McMillan's father.

McMillan ranks sixth among the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time leading scorers across all divisions. He scored 12 more points than LeBron James did at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Canisius would be McMillan's third college team. He averaged 5.8 points per game in 25 games as a freshman at NJIT. He averaged 8.3 points per game in 31 games last season as a sophomore at Central Michigan.

Paul McMillan IV at Central Michigan

In April, Canisius named former Ohio University Bobcats head coach Jim Christian its new head coach.

