Paul Maurice has resigned as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced on Friday.

The shocking move comes with the team in fifth place in the Central Division with a 13-10-5 record. Heading into Friday’s game against the Capitals the Jets have dropped three of their last four games.

“This is a good team, I’m a good coach,” Maurice told reporters, “but sometimes you can only push so far. Sometimes a team needs a new voice. They haven’t quit on me, but need a different voice. It’s the right time for it, and I know that.”

Assistant coach Dave Lowry will take over on an interim basis.

The 53-year-old Maurice has coached the Jets since Jan. 2014, leading them to a 315-223-62 record. He has coached the fourth-most games in NHL history (1,684) with four franchises — Winnipeg, Toronto, and Carolina.

More to come…

Sean Leahy

Paul Maurice resigns as Jets head coach: 'They need a new voice'