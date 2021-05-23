Paul Klee: The NBA will be better off when LeBron James retires

May 23—DENVER — The NBA will be better off when LeBron James retires.

The league has a self-made crisis on its hands, and the face of the league isn't helping one bit.

The NBA playoffs opened Saturday in the most fitting manner possible — with a double standard that benefits the star player. James violated COVID-19 protocols by attending a tequila party with rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan, ESPN reported. Nuggets fans are old enough to remember when Michael Porter Jr. was sidelined for a week thanks to contact tracing. LeBron's punishment: nada.