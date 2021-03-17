Paul Klee: Bringing back Von Miller makes sense for Broncos, but doesn't make it smart

Mar. 16—DENVER — Bringing back Von Miller makes sense for the Broncos, but that doesn't make it smart.

Why did the Broncos commit another year and likely another $18 million to Von on Tuesday?

Good question, and thanks for asking. Here's one man's hunch: George Paton, the new general manager assigned to clean up a Broncos mess that shows four straight losing seasons, took a good, long look around the locker room and imagined it without Vonnie Football: Uh, oh.

If Von's not here, where are the playmakers on defense? Justin Simmons? Shelby Harris? Bryce Callahan for 10 games? That movie was "The 2020 Broncos," and a sequel would flop, too.

It's rarely a good idea to pay for past performance, but that's what the Broncos did with Miller, who realized one of the sweet benefits that comes with playing for a bad team.

The Broncos needed Von more than Von needed the Broncos. Paton, in one of his first big moves as GM, exercised the option that guarantees Miller $7 million and a return to the team. Just as no one wanted to be the guy who fired John Elway, no one wants to be the Broncos GM who released Super Bowl 50 hero Von Miller.

Makes sense, but that doesn't make it smart.

Plus, imagine the Chiefs or Raiders swooping in to pay Von the big bucks to wreck his old team. Tough to find a worse way for a general manager to endear himself to a new fan base.

Miller is scheduled to make $18 million in 2021, bringing his grand haul to $144 million over a decade of professional football with the Broncos.

How's that for a stimulus check?

"I have totally bought into being a Coloradoan (sic) for life, let alone a Denver Bronco. I want to be here forever through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever," Miller Instagram'ed.

If Elway were still running the show at Dove Valley, he'd be getting some serious grief for bringing back Von. We'd hear a lot of, "That's only because Von was his first draft pick."

Because let's put Colorado's unabashed love for No. 58 aside and be real about this situation: Von hasn't been Von for a while now. The past two seasons he was either hurt or just OK in Vic Fangio's defense — 8.5 sacks in 2019 (his fewest in a healthy season), injured in 2020. Yes, it's true that Miller was in for a monster season before blowing out an ankle in camp. But injuries become a part of life when you've played 85 of a possible 86 games spread over six seasons. Man, was he durable or what?

Only a few days prior to the freaky injury that devastated Denver's season before it started, Miller sounded like a man who heard the clock ticking on a Hall of Fame career.

"I asked myself: Michael Jordan was the best that ever played. Was I really making that commitment to the game? Was I really doing the same stuff that he did. Kobe was one of the best that ever played. Was I doing the things that Kobe was doing? Was I demanding more out of my teammates? Was I demanding more of myself? I looked in the mirror and I wasn't," Miller said then.

The Broncos are making an expensive bet that Miller still has the same commitment to not only making himself the best, but those around him.

Truth is, I thought this was it for Von Miller in Colorado, and I thought wrong. I thought the Broncos would be playing for 2022 and earmarking that $18 million for guys who would definitely be here in 2022 and beyond. Maybe that's going to be Von, who knows? Miller turns 32 next week, and his football hero was more sidekick than lead actor at that age. DeMarcus Ware had 7.5 sacks at 33 and four sacks at age 34. He also won a Super Bowl, which is nice.

Von's incomparable pass-rushing technique centers around leverage, how his enormous body can bend and twist and duck under and behind and around the enormous body assigned to block him. And when the Broncos requested he take a pay cut, Miller had all the leverage.

Everybody loves a winner, and players are willing to take a pay cut when the roster is Super Bowl-ready. This Broncos roster is not that, so why should Miller take a dime less? JJ Watt's 32nd birthday arrives four days before Von's 32nd birthday, and Watt just got $31 million over two years. On the open market, Von would be a wanted and well-paid man.

Now he's a Broncos man, a Colorado man — perhaps for the rest of his life, as he says.

Makes sense, but for the Broncos it doesn't make it smart.