Paul Golla named head football coach at Independence HS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Independence High School has named Paul Golla as its new head football coach, the school announced Thursday.

Golla, who led Bakersfield High School to multiple league and section championships including a CIF state title, takes over after Tyler Schilhabel left the position earlier this year.

Bakersfield police respond to report of woman who was turned away from turning in found marijuana

“We are excited to welcome Coach Golla into the Falcon family,” Independence Principal Dr. Guillermo Alvarado said in a statement.

Golla began his coaching career in 1996. He led the Drillers to five Valley championships and a CIF Division I state championship in 2013. Golla left the school in 2019.

Golla returns to coaching in the Kern High School District after a five-year stint at Garces Memorial High School where he had a 22-27 overall record.

Bakersfield Condors lose longtime secret weapon: Dancin’ Granny, age 90

“I am excited for the opportunity to get going at Independence and get back in the Kern High School District,” Golla said in a statement.

Under Schilhabel, Independence High School had a memorable run to the CIF Division 5-AA championship game in 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.