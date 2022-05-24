Paul Goldschmidt’s stats in 15-game hit streak haven’t been seen in MLB in 100 years

According to the PBS program Nova, there has been a discussion about a theoretical hottest temperature possible.

Or, to put it in baseball terms, as hot as Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a walk-off grand slam Monday night as the Cardinals beat the Blue Jays 7-3 at Busch Stadium.

“Honestly, I was telling myself, ‘Play some good defense. I may get a chance if that inning comes up.’ Bases loaded. Two outs,” Goldschmidt told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “It’s my only shot to hit right here. (I was) preparing for that at-bat.”

Goldschmidt is hitting .438 during the streak (28 for 64), and 13 of his last 19 hits have been for extra bases (five home runs and eight doubles).

Stats by Stats noted that Goldschmidt has 12 doubles, five home runs and 22 RBIs during his hitting streak, and that’s something that hasn’t happened in Major League Baseball since at least 1920.

Paul Goldschmidt during his 15-game hitting streak for the @Cardinals:



28 hits

12 doubles

5 home runs

22 RBI



Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, no other MLB player has reached all of those numbers over any 15-game span. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) May 24, 2022

“What’s cool about today is he strikes out several times and he’s still in the dugout upbeat, smiling and having fun,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol told the Associated Press. “That’s a player that’s confident in what he’s able to do. That was fun to watch today.”