Paul Geunther should be happy with Raiders free-agent haul

The Raiders spent tons of money in free agency last year, but their investments were certainly skewed. They promised massive sums to Trent Brown and Tyrell Williams and Antonio Brown after he was acquired in trade.

The defense, by contrast, was largely left alone.

Lamarcus Joyner and Vontaze Burfict were the only presumed impact players given to the defensive side, and coordinator Paul Guenther didn't get much return on either investment.

He got six of the first seven NFL draft picks, a clear sign the Raiders were going young on defense and committed to a longer-term rebuild on that side of the ball.

This spring's efforts have expedited that a bit.

The Raiders have agreed on terms with eight unrestricted free agents through Thursday morning. Six of them play defense.

Somewhere in the East Bay, Guenther must be celebrating a free-agent haul that's talented, young and able to instantly upgrade a unit that just wasn't good enough in recent seasons.

General manager Mike Mayock was candid about his team's defensive deficiencies while speaking at the NFL scouting combine, hoisting blame on that unit for the team's struggles in 2019. He didn't just complain. Mayock did something about it.

Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden threw good money at the problem, shoring up glaring weaknesses at every level.

They brought in quality, complimentary three-down linebackers in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as part of a positional overhaul.

They added Maliek Collins to generate pressure inside. Carl Nassib will bring heat off the edge.

Jeff Heath adds depth and competition at safety. Eli Apple brings talent and untapped potential at cornerback.

Some of those additions were ideal. Most, however, were not.

The Raiders went after Jimmie Ward at safety. He stayed with the 49ers. They went hard after top cornerback Bryon Jones, a near perfect scheme fit who took Miami's money instead of a huge Raiders offer. Chris Harris Jr. cashed a Chargers paycheck despite the Raiders putting forth a longer-term deal.

The Silver and Black kicked the tires a Darius Slay trade, but the Lions shipped him to Philadelphia after a long-term deal was reached.

The Raiders are still pondering cornerback upgrades even with Apple in the fold, though the NFL draft might ultimately be the best venue for that now.

The Raiders have some offensive needs, especially at receiver. There's a generational draft class to mine in late April, and it's expected the Raiders take at least one of those pass catchers.

That doesn't mean they won't think defense early in the draft. This analysis also doesn't mean the Raiders are done adding to the defense in free agency. They'll continue looking for options to strengthen the depth chart and give Guenther the weapons required to execute his scheme well.

Gruden and Mayock have done a commendable job adding talent to that side of the ball, by spending big and adjusting when original plans went awry. They'll have to keep grinding through the offseason to find a proper mix that makes the defense a respectable unit capable of winning games when required.

