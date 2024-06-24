Paul George on why Bronny James could be the steal of 2024 NBA draft

NBA All-Star and Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George breaks down the intangibles USC’s Bronny James can bring to an NBA team. George also makes an NBA comparison of who Bronny could become. The NBA draft is this week, and all eyes are on Bronny.

“His basketball IQ, he can do it all. I feel like he hasn’t shown that he can really be elite at a lot of things but I think he can be elite at a lot of things,” George said, “but I compare him to the Derrick Whites, Jrue Holiday, glue guys that can go do everything.”

Paul George is himself the source of NBA offseason intrigue heading into the NBA draft. Sixers Wire picked up on a report on Philadelphia’s interest in the Clipper star:

“The free agency frenzy is set to begin in the NBA as June 30 is right around the corner. The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning to gear up and make decisions on what they plan to do as they look to take advantage of the large amount of cap space they possess.

“Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been the No. 1 reported target for the Sixers as there is some doubt about whether he will return to the Clippers in free agency. LA has been wishy-washy about bringing George back through negotiations, so it made sense for the Sixers to try and grab him. However, it appears that the Sixers will begin to look elsewhere.”

