Paul George: 'I wanted to come' to Lakers prior to trade to Oklahoma City

The Los Angeles Lakers have added JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson in a bizarre set of roster decisions since signing LeBron James.

On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that they turned down a chance to sign DeMarcus Cousins for cheap. Like as cheap as the Warriors did.

Paul George confirms that he wanted to be Laker at one point

Now Paul George is saying that the Lakers screwed up their chance to bring him home to L.A.

Paul George twisted the knife for Lakers fans Tuesday, confirming that he did want to play for Lakers before being traded to the Thunder. (AP)

George has documented his offseason in a three-part ESPN series that seems almost wholly unnecessary except for the nugget he shared in Tuesday’s finale. He confirmed that he indeed wanted to return his his hometown L.A. and play for the Lakers. But when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded for him last year, they missed their chance.

“I 100 percent appreciate Laker Nation for wanting me to come back home, wanting me to play in front of them,” George said. “I wanted to come here a year ago prior to going to OKC. I unfortunately wasn’t traded to the Lakers. The Lakers didn’t grab me. I was traded to Oklahoma, and that has been a beautiful thing for me.”

So basically, the Lakers had their chance, but let George find another lover when they didn’t act. George ended up signing a long-term deal in Oklahoma City.

Lakers fans left wondering what could have been

It’s another twist of the knife for Lakers fans, who have been steadily coming down from Sunday’s elation of landing James.

Now they’re looking at a reality of James and a cast of rogue veterans joining the young core of Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram instead of the what-could-have-been of James, Cousins and George joining forces to challenge the Golden State Warriors’ reign in the West.

On the bright side, there’s still hope for Kawhi Leonard, even if that now feels like prospect for another year.

