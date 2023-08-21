'Paul George vibes': Reaction to Colts giving Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade

Seems we can't go a couple of days without some Jonathan Taylor drama. The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly given the running back permission to seek a trade.

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champion, is in the final year of his rookie contract and wants a significant long-term deal. He and the Colts haven't been able to work out an agreement, and there's been increasing friction between the sides as training camp has progressed.

Team owner Jim Irsay urged calm over the weekend during an appearance on the TV broadcast of a preseason game. However, the situation is as choppy as ever.

Here's reaction to the latest twist.

Per a league source, the Dolphins are expected to at least explore a trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been given permission to seek a trade. Not sure where this will lead, but it would make sense in that he's only 24, 1st team All Pro & NFL rush leader in '21 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 21, 2023

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been given permission by the team to seek a trade, a source confirmed. @AdamSchefter first to report.

While there are teams paying attention, one team source shared “the contract he is expecting is the challenge” — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 21, 2023

I 100% get Taylor's motivation. Taylor's problem is getting another team motivated to give up draft capital and a bunch of money for a position that has been devalued across the board. https://t.co/LMfYyLAgcx — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) August 21, 2023

Have yet to see anyone explain how any of this is Irsay’s fault. Rests on multiple assumptions that A) Ballard isn’t actually in charge of the roster (no evidence of this), B) JT is asking for a reasonable contract, and C) any other team would give it to him. https://t.co/uXd1sXbaRS — Josh Boeke (@JoshBoeke) August 21, 2023

Irony alert: The Colts spent the entire offseason lowballing Jonathan Taylor because he’s a running back leading to a trade request…



… and now they’re going to ask for way too much in return for Taylor from other NFL teams in trade value. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 21, 2023

I guess the time is right to get lowballed like hell. — JMV1070 (@JMV1070) August 21, 2023

Jonathan Taylor giving real Paul George vibes in Indy right now. — Heather Lloyd (@ByHeatherLloyd) August 21, 2023

Jonathan Taylor is going to be the next Melvin Gordon. It’s playing out almost identically. — Corey Elliot (@CoreyElliot) August 21, 2023

The #colts will not give away JT., and I cannot imagine anyone giving up a 1st round draft pick in a deal. — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) August 21, 2023

I’ve been flip-floppy on the JT situation, think the Colts are better with him than without (and don’t need the cap savings). I’d pay him something like the Chubb contract, but if Steichen sees QB runs as replacements for RB runs (as opposed to passes), not paying JT makes sense. — Josh Boeke (@JoshBoeke) August 21, 2023

Jim Irsay: Running backs don't matter and we aren't paying Jonathan Taylor.



Also Jim Irsay: Jonathan Taylor is worth a first-round pick and we want market value. — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) August 21, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jonathan Taylor trade request: Reaction to latest Colts move