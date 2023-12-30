Paul George throws it down!

Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
Need help with your Week 17 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
Which pickups can make your fantasy football team a champion? Andy Behrens reveals his top targets for Week 17.
Brock Purdy has been a top-five fantasy QB, but his worst game of the season came at a terrible time.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
The WNBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from Brittney Griner's return to the court to the Aces' back-to-back titles to league expansion. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.