What Paul George staying with Thunder means for Sixers

The Sixers can cross one free agent off their wish list.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George has committed to re-signing with the team, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Saturday night. Wojnarowski reported the deal is a four-year, $137 million max contract with a player option.

George announced his decision at a party in Oklahoma City shortly after Wojnarowski's report.

You heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/jN6gBn6j1Z — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) July 1, 2018

The Sixers were reportedly interested in pursuing George (see story). His defense, shooting and athleticism likely would have fit well in Philadelphia.

While there was speculation that George, a native of Palmdale, California, would sign with the Lakers, he decided to re-sign with Oklahoma City even after a disappointing first season in which the Thunder were eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

Though George is off the free agent market, one massive name obviously remains in LeBron James. The Sixers, Lakers and Cavaliers are the three teams easily able to make room to sign James outright.

George's decision may be beneficial from a Sixers point of view as far as the LeBron sweepstakes are concerned, since it eliminates the possibility of him teaming up with James in Los Angeles. That said, the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard, who, like George, is from the Los Angeles area, reportedly wants to be traded to the Lakers. The Sixers have reportedly already made a trade offer for Leonard (see story).