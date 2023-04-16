Paul George reportedly expected to miss entire Clippers-Suns series

The Los Angeles Clippers expect to play the entirety of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns without Paul George, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

George has been sidelined since spraining his right knee against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 21. He missed the last nine games of the regular season and hasn't progressed enough in his rehabilitation to play against the Suns, according to the report. The Clippers initially announced a 2-3 week timeframe to reevaluate his injury.

An eight-time All-Star, George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 56 games this season. When healthy, he and five-time All-NBA player Kawhi Leonard present one of the most dangerous tandems in basketball. With George sidelined, the Clippers will be at a significant disadvantage against a Suns team that has thrived with Kevin Durant in its lineup.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will reportedly miss the team's entire first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Since arriving in Phoenix via a midseason trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Durant has averaged 26 points 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game playing alongside Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. The Suns dropped in the standings prior to Durant's arrival as Booker was sidelined 29 games with injuries. But both are healthy now, and the Suns enter the playoffs among the championship favorites as the No. 4 seed in the West. Phoenix is 8-0 with Durant in the lineup.