Paul George nails clutch 3 to lift Thunder after Russell Westbrook fouls out

No Russell Westbrook, no problem. The Oklahoma City Thunder may have lost one of their best players with time running out in Saturday’s game, but another stepped up in a big way.

Paul George drained a clutch 3-pointer to lift the Thunder past the Philadelphia 76ers 117-115. With the Thunder trailing by two points with just seconds left on the clock, the team made sure to put the ball in George’s hands.

He delivered. George not only hit a 3 to put the Thunder ahead with just 5.1 seconds left, but he also got fouled on the play. He sank his free throw to give the team the two-point win.

The game came down to George after Westbrook fouled out late in the contest. With 14.9 seconds left in the game, Westbrook picked up his sixth foul while trying to defend a Joel Embiid shot. Embiid waved to Westbook as he left the game.

Westbrook could only watch as George pulled up from downtown to give the Thunder the lead. When the ball went in the basket, Westbrook exploded with joy from the sideline.

With the win, the Thunder improved to 27-18 on the season. The team trails only the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference.

Paul George got the job done with Russell Westbrook out. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

