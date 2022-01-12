Paul George to miss the rest of the season?

NBA Central: The Clippers are operating under the possibility that Paul George may not return this season, per @Jake Fischer pic.twitter.com/7yDYaBkoCb

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers have erased 25-point deficits twice less than 7 months apart without Kawhi Leonard against the top seed in the West last year and against the reigning MVP tonight. And obviously, Paul George didn’t play tonight – 1:04 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Imagine this Clippers-Nuggets game with Paul George, Kawhi, Murray and MPJ all healthy? Damn. – 12:51 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

For those wondering, the Clippers are 0-10 in franchise history when scoring fewer than 30 points in the first half.

The last NBA team to win a game after scoring fewer than 30 first half points: Paul George’s Indiana Pacers in December 2012 at Austin Rivers’ New Orleans Hornets – 11:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue says that it is possible that Amir Coffey or Nicolas Batum could remain starters once Paul George returns from injury. Sounds like he values the size on the wing. – 8:44 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

LeBron James scored 35 points last night, 13 more than the other four Laker starters combined.

That’s tied for the third-largest such difference in the NBA this season:

+26 Paul George (10/29/21)

+14 Stephen Curry (11/18/21)

+13 Kevin Durant (11/8/21)

+13 James (1/9/22) pic.twitter.com/882xfRDLtQ – 2:31 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks fall to 17-22 on the season with a 106-93 loss to the Clippers (who didn’t have Kawhi Leonard or Paul George).

They went 2-4 on their longest road trip of the season.

Trae Young: 19 pts, 7 ast, 3 reb, 2 stl

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 19 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl – 5:40 PM

More on this storyline

Marc Stein: The Clippers announce that Paul George is out at least 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 25, 2021

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George is set to return and start tonight according to Ty Lue. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / December 20, 2021

Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue: “With PG back, it takes a load off a lot of guys… he feels good, good enough to play. Biggest thing for him is going to be his conditioning. So we gotta keep an eye on that.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / December 20, 2021