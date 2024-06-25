Paul George likely to opt into option to force trade, others to join Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been known throughout the early part of the offseason that they are targeting Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. One report stated that the team’s interest has “significantly waned”, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

With free agency set to begin on June 30 at 6 p.m. EDT, the Sixers are gearing up for what promises to be a busy offseason for them. With that being said, George has until June 29 to make a decision on his player option. Either he opts out and enters free agency or he opts in and rides out his last season in LA or forces a trade a la James Harden with the Sixers in 2023.

Per Marc Stein, it appears it will be the trade route and other teams will join the Sixers in the George pursuit:

There is a growing feeling leaguewide that the 34-year-old picking up his $48.8 million player option for next season to force the Clippers to trade him is an increasingly realistic scenario after months of fruitless contract extension negotiations between the parties. I’m pretty sure that the Warriors are as interested in George as the Knicks — maybe more. Can Golden State assemble the likely multi-team trade that would be needed to win the PG-13 Sweepstakes? Stay tuned.

With the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks appearing to join the Sixers in the fray, it will be interesting who wins the George sweepstakes. Yes, he’s 34 years old. Yes, he’s in his 14th season, but if Philadelphia can acquire him, then they are in a much better position to contend than without him.

A lot of fans would like to see the Sixers go younger, but the fact of the matter is the Sixers are contenders. In order to contend in the East, they need more win-now players with late game moxie who can help Philadelphia finally get over the hump in the Eastern Conference. A guy like George fits that mold.

