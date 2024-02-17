Paul George on his hatred of cold-weather All-Star cities, Haliburton's fit with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Paul George made certain his return to Indianapolis for his former home’s first NBA All-Star game in nearly 40 years would be as brief as possible.

The nine-time All-Star managed to snag a few hours of vacationing in Cabo between his Clippers’ 130-125 win at the Golden State Warriors late Wednesday night and touching down in Indianapolis early Saturday morning for a whirlwind 36 hours of All-Star festivities.

Not long after the final points in Sunday night’s East vs. West matchup, he’s headed back to Mexico.

“If I could change something about All-Star weekends, they wouldn’t be in cold-weather cities anymore,” the Clippers forward said with a chuckle Saturday afternoon after finishing up his team’s 40-minute practice.

Spending seven hearty winters in the Circle City clearly were enough.

But that’s not to say George isn’t happy to be back.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) poses for someone recording a video on their phone Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, during the NBA All-Star Practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Each trip back invokes memories of the group of players he entered the league with. Veterans like George Hill, Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert, David West and company helped George not only cut his teeth, but quickly build a title contender that rivaled Lebron James’ Miami Heat squads for Eastern Conference supremacy.

It's where he was named the league’s Most Improved Player in his third season, made four All-Star rosters, three All-NBA teams and became one of the best two-way players in the league. And it’s where he laid the groundwork to, alongside Gordon Hayward, be one of just two players from the 2010 Draft Class still active in the league in Year 14. Still with plenty of runway left in his NBA career, George himself has nearly as many All-Star game selection (9) as the rest of his draft class combined (10).

“Those guys, I learned so much from them, and to build something, I thought we established a culture here,” George said. “After the Pacers-Pistons thing (Malice in the Palace in 2004), I thought we revived the Indiana Pacers. I think it was just a great time to be here, and I was very appreciative for the opportunity.

“I just got here this morning, so I haven’t had too much fan interaction, but having been here through so many waves of my career, the highs and lows, learning and maturing, becoming a man in the NBA, it’s great being back and seeing familiar faces. I’m taking it all in. This (All-Star game), being my ninth one, it definitely has a lot of meaning to it.”

Nearly seven years after he left, George has no doubt his old team has now found its next young star capable of taking Indiana back to Eastern Conference contention a decade after the ex-Pacer’s back-to-back trip to the conference finals (2012-14).

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers? George said the pair are “perfect” for each other.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) laughs with his Eastern Conference All-Star teammates, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11), left, and Miami Heat center Bam Abedayo (13) Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, during the NBA All-Star Practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“He’s a huge personality, very easy, marketable, and I think it’s perfect. It fits right in line for Indiana to have a face like Tyrese, who’s a great, great kid,” George said. “I think Indiana’s found a star for a very long time.

“I think he’s one of the best at just managing games, taking over games, playmaking, and for how young he is, he’s so polished. You don’t find that often in guys who can figure that out so early in the game.”

The pair will face off in Indianapolis in Sunday night’s All-Star game for just the third time since Haliburton was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Pacers in February of 2022. The pair’s teams have split the previous two – including the Clippers' dominant 151-127 offensive clinic Dec. 18 of this season.

Dec 18, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Bruce Brown (11) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Not since 2017 has a player from the host city won All-Star game MVP honors, but as one of the game’s young stars – and a starter, no less – Haliburton could very well factor into the race, especially as one of the East's starting guards. Even in front of a national crowd, there’s a chance Indiana’s star could generate some chants inside Gainbridge. As one of the local fanbase’s favorite villains of late, George is unlikely to get the same treatment.

Any added motivation being back? George answered quickly: “I have none. None.”

