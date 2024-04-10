Paul George hammers it home

Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
It's close between the top two for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and there are a ton of other guys worth getting excited about in a deep class.
Nothing has gone right for the Bucks this season, and it's tough to imagine how the situation can improve.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
The former Ohio State star is easily No. 1 for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, but that doesn't mean teams won't be happy with a bunch of these guys come draft day.
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
What does Seattle need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
The NBA regular and fantasy basketball seasons end this week. Dan Titus shares his Playlist for one last strategy rundown.
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.