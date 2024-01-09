Paul George, an elite two-way basketball player, sees JuJu Watkins as one of the best in the women’s game

The praise for USC Trojans women’s basketball star JuJu Watkins just is not ending, and for good reason. The freshman phenom has taken the game by storm, especially in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles Clipper star James Harden recently raved about Watkins. Clipper teammate Paul George also had some hugely positive words to say about Watkins to the Los Angeles Times, via USC Athletics:

“You name the top female college fits, she should get that same recognition for what she’s doing, and honestly true freshman, she’s killing it.”

Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark are a couple of the household names in the sport, but Watkins should be up there with them, per George’s comments.

It’s big praise from one of the top two-way players in the NBA. Watkins has been making her name known and leading the Trojans in the process. The Women of Troy are 12-1 overall, 2-1 in Pac-12 Conference play. They are aiming to make a deep run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire