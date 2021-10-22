Paul George dared Steph Curry to shoot from logo in Warriors' win

PG challenged Steph to logo shot competition and took another L originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Paul George learned a lesson Thursday night at Chase Center. It's never a good idea to challenge Steph Curry.

George was mic'd up during the Warriors' game against the Los Angeles Clippers and was caught challenging Curry to a shooting competition from the logo mid-game.

George: "Let's make it interesting. Let me get one. I give you one, you give me one."

Curry: "I ain't missed one yet."

George: "I'm from the logo with it."

Well, George messed around and found out.

With the Clippers leading 107-105 with two minutes remaining, Curry caught the ball at the logo with Marcus Morris Sr. guarding him and didn't hesitate, splashing the long-distance bomb to give Golden State a one-point lead. Curry followed that with another triple a minute later and the Warriors held on to win 115-113 behind Curry's 45-point barrage.

George probably thought those were "bad shots."

Challenging the greatest shooter in the history of the game to a shooting competition on a night where Curry made his first 10 shots and first five 3-pointers is an exercise in poor judgment.

If George didn't know that before he certainly found out the hard way Thursday night.

Mess with the chef and you're probably going to get burned.