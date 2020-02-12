Paul George angered by 'home-court cooking' in Clippers' loss to 76ers

Paul George claimed the Los Angeles Clippers fell victim to some "home-court cooking" after Tuesday's defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers.

A Ben Simmons triple-double inspired the 76ers to a 110-103 victory at Wells Fargo Center, where George endured a rough evening.

The six-time NBA All-Star was just three of 15 from the field and one of four from three-point range for 11 points in 35 minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But he felt the Clippers were up against it in more ways than one, with the visiting side penalised for eight more personal fouls than the Sixers.

"I thought we played well, we lost by seven," he said. "There was some home-court cooking tonight, to say the least.

"I mean, it was 19 to 11. You all figure out what those numbers are. It was 19 to 11."

George believes both teams have the quality to make it to the Finals, with the 76ers fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Clippers third in the Western.

"You got two good teams, two teams that are playing for something obviously, and it's a feel-out," he said.

"They could be a team that gets hot and make it to the Finals and we could be a team that gets hot and makes it to the Finals. Definitely going to be two teams that are feeling each other out."