Paul George admits players talk as James Harden could affect Sixers chase

The Philadelphia 76ers have their eyes set on adding Paul George to their core of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as they have a ton of money to throw at him and lure him from Los Angeles.

However, a wrench may be thrown into that plan in the form of former Sixers star James Harden.

Everybody remembers the 2023 summer when Harden called out President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. Harden, who previously had a great relationship with Morey when the two were with the Houston Rockets, called Morey a “liar” twice while on a tour in China. He was then traded to the Clippers early in the 2023-24 season.

Harden was, obviously, teammates with George during the season and as George enters free agency, PG-13 said on “Podcast P with Paul George” that players talk. He insinuated that Harden said something to him about Morey (h/t The Philadelphia Inquirer):

“Believe it or not, players talk. And then reputations go around, like, ‘Hey man, I don’t know about going to this place, because they … [shoot]. Watch your back, you know what I mean?’ That’s the conversations you have.”

This will be an interesting summer for the Sixers. Obviously, money talks and all of this could be moot, but it appears that Harden and George may have talked and that could hurt the Sixers in their chase for the All-Star forward. Especially, if Harden gave George a bad review of Morey after things soured in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire