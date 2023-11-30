Paul George with a 2 Pt vs. Sacramento Kings
Paul George (LA Clippers) with a 2 Pt vs. Sacramento Kings, 11/29/2023
Paul George (LA Clippers) with a 2 Pt vs. Sacramento Kings, 11/29/2023
The Clippers star has been fined more than $100,000 over the last six years for criticizing refs.
Paul George received a technical foul in the second quarter after an argument with the crew about a non-call.
Upsets, brawls, a rough game for Victor Wembanyama. This night had everything.
"I'm not a system player, I am a system."
The Magic really did that.
The in-season tournament knockout round begins Monday.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
The wideout opted not to participate in a play that resulted in a turnover for the Steelers.
CJ McCollum had been out for more than three weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured rib.
The Bucks and Lakers will be the top seeds among the eight remaining teams.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes of the Frank Reich firing as they attempt to get to the root of the issues that have been plaguing the Panthers over the last few years. The trio discuss what led to Reich not making it through his first season, Bryce Young's future and how the Panthers plan to build around their young quarterback and how owner David Tepper needs to adjust his leadership style for the sake of the organization. Later, Fitz, Charles and Jori react to the breaking news that Aaron Rodgers has been designated to return to practice and cleared for "functional football activity." After expressing disbelief at how quickly Rodgers has recovered, the trio analyze why Rodgers is attempting to make this daring comeback and what has to go right for the Jets this season to make this work. The hosts finish off the show by discussing LB Shaq Leonard, his confusing release and some potential landing spots.
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Wednesday, which might further signal his intentions with regard to the franchise and the people running it.
Tennessee might be the best team in the SEC.
Donald will be the first repeat European captain since Bernard Gallacher led three consecutive teams from 1991-1995.
The intensity of the game, certainly aided by the stakes, was buoyed by a crowd that not only wants revenge but respect from the likes of Green — who’ll likely never give them what they want.
Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts ahead of college football’s exciting conference championship games this weekend.