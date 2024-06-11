Paul Gallagher leaves the Potters

Stoke City First Team Coach Paul Gallagher has left his role with the club.

Gallagher, who had two loan spells with the Potters as a player joined the club's coaching staff last summer, and took charge as caretaker manager after the sacking of Alex Neil.

Stoke City Sporting Director Jonathan Walters said: “I wish to place on record the Club’s thanks to Paul for his work and dedication as part of our first team staff, and during his interim period in charge, last season.

“Having returned to Stoke City as a coach after previously enjoying success here as a player, Paul will rightly always receive a warm welcome from supporters when he returns to the bet365 Stadium in the future. Everyone connected with the Club wishes him all the very best.”