Paul Finebaum wants Notre Dame in the Big Ten

Have you ever asked someone their opinion on something while knowing full well you actually don’t give a single flying (fill in the blank here) what they had to say?

While scrolling the internet for college football news and happenings on Monday I stumbled into a post about paul finebaum offering his thoughts on what Notre Dame should do in terms of playing in a conference.

Full disclosure, I’ve interviewed Paul a couple of times and he’s always been kind and generous with his time as well as his answers when I’ve spoken to him. That said, I genuinely do not care what he thinks about Notre Dame’s independence or potential future conference.

However, I clicked on the article done by our colleagues at Nittany Lions Wire.

“I think Notre Dame will end up in the Big Ten if they go somewhere because it makes too much sense,” Finebeum said in an interview with Greg McElroy during SEC media days last week. “I don’t know what the history is with Knute Rockne and Fielding Yost and things that happened even before I was born. We’re talking 100 years ago, more than 100 years ago. But it’s time.”

Well Paul, perhaps you should learn a little bit of the history of what happened with Rockne and Yost and you’ll understand why football independence means so much to the Notre Dame community. It may have happened a century ago but what has happened since is a result of that.

“But it’s time.”

Why is it time? Because everyone else is doing it? Because you want them in a conference? Why is it now time?

If there are things related to Alabama or the SEC there are few more informed than Finebaum. However, when it comes to what Notre Dame should do for the long term, there are few people I’d like to hear from less.

But then again, I guess I just wrote a couple hundred words about his thoughts on that.

Notre Dame is taking their time on this as well they should. They’re going to try and renegotiate a TV deal that will get them in the ballpark of media revenue that major conference schools are set to make and I for one am hoping with all getup that they’re able to pull it off.

“Bravery is the opposite of conformity”.

