Paul Finebaum thinks Florida has bright future under head coach Billy Napier

In contradictory to a previous statement from earlier in the 2023 season, SEC Radio host Paul Finebaum directed an apology to the Florida Gators football program after saying the team was “dead.”

Finebaum has a segment on college football pregame show SEC Nation, dubbed an “aPAULogy,” and went on a tirade to back-pedal on his harsh critiques.

“I said Florida was dead. What do you want? Sue me, okay?” Finebaum said. “I really did think they were done.”

The veteran analyst and radio host began his full apology to Napier and said the future for the Orange and Blues is a bright one.

“A couple of weeks ago after Kentucky, I didn’t think they get to had a chance to beat anyone else and I was wrong,” Finebaum said. “I’m really impressed with what Billy Napier has done, he’s brought the culture. The culture bit takes a while and he’s consistent on it so I give him enormous credit.”

Finebaum might change his mind again since the Georgia Bulldogs annihilated the Gators on Saturday, 43-20.

Nonetheless, Finebaum has a point about Florida’s future and Napier is still planting the seeds and hoping for an evergreen program. The Gators currently stand at No. 3 for recruiting in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire