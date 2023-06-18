Paul Finebaum thinks a 2024 Georgia game will be ‘game of the year’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks that the Georgia at Alabama game in 2024 will be the game of the year. Finebaum declared this on the SEC Network.

This is not too bold of a take when you consider that Georgia and Alabama have met in national championship games twice during the College Football Playoff era.

However, there are a lot of great games on the 2024 SEC regular season schedule. Georgia travels to Texas. Alabama plays at Oklahoma. Texas renews its rivalry on the road at Texas A&M. LSU hosts Alabama. 2024 is going to be fun!

NFL draft scouts will certainly mark the 2024 Georgia-Alabama game down on their calendar. Georgia and Alabama both had 10 players drafted in the 2023 NFL draft, which was the most of any college football program.

Georgia fans aren’t two happy that the Bulldogs have to play at Alabama for the second straight time in the regular season. Georgia last played the Crimson Tide, during the regular season, in 2020.

Overall, the SEC did a good job of ensuring most of the conference would have a balanced schedule in 2024. The CFP is expanding to 12 teams in 2024, so a conference loss (or two) may not spell the end of the season as it has in previous seasons.

Here’s everything Paul Finebaum had to say about Georgia’s 2024 game at Alabama:

"It will be the game of the year."@finebaum is ready for Georgia at Alabama in 2024 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/F8bb3P68Hr — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 15, 2023

