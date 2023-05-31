Paul Finebaum speaks out on the future of SEC scheduling

The SEC is changing. New teams are on the way and the way that multiple things operate will have to change.

Among the things that will change is the SEC’s scheduling format for football. The current structure of playing every team in your division and two from the other division each season will likely no longer be feasible.

Fans of all SEC teams are interested to see what will happen to their team’s schedule. Surely some annual rivalries will see the door.

On a recent episode of the Birmingham radio show “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” SEC football analyst Paul Finebaum says that he believes an eight-game SEC slate would hang around, but only temporarily.

“I have a hard time believing this is something that would last a long time,” Finebaum said on the idea of an eight-game conference schedule. “I think it would be presented as a bridge to the future in relation to Texas and Oklahoma fully integrating themselves even though they’ll be in the league a year from now.”

One of the show’s hosts, former Alabama quarterback turned broadcaster Greg McElroy, says that an eight-game conference schedule could “water down” the product that the SEC exhibits. Finebaum seconded the motion.

“Greg I think you’re right,” Finebaum said. “I think it’s more toward the middle to the bottom of the league than it is even at the top. Could an additional conference game cost somebody? It’s possible. But I think with 12 (Playoff teams) you run the bigger risk of having the conference schedule devalued and I know nobody in the SEC believes that to be true, but everyone else is playing more conference games.”

Change is inevitable, but hopefully, the SEC will get it right and come up with a structure that works for the conference.

