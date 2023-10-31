Paul Finebaum shares top 4 ahead of first CFP rankings, where is Georgia?

The first of six College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The 8-0 Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be at the top of the list, but whether or not they will be at No. 1 is unclear. Georgia was undefeated last season when the CFP committee listed the Tennessee Volunteers at the top spot in the first rankings of 2022.

SEC Network analyst and radio host, Paul Finebaum, listed his top-4 ahead of the official rankings release.

Here’s Finebaum’s list:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State

“The Dawgs were fantastic yesterday. We obsessed over Brock Bowers not being in the game. I didn’t really see much of a dropoff, but the Bulldogs were playing Florida. Will get much tougher for them.”

The reality is that the first rankings don’t mean much. Georgia’s remaining schedule gives it a chance to prove its worth to the committee. The Dawgs will face No. 14 Missouri and No. 11 at home over the next two weeks before traveling to No. 19 Tennessee on Nov. 18.

If the Bulldogs win-out and play well in the SEC Championship, even in a loss, Georgia will have a good chance at making the CFP for a third-straight season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire