Paul Finebaum: SEC Championship could be ‘free game’ for Georgia football

Georgia’s big win over No. 3 Clemson on Saturday night may have set up a playoff spot for the Bulldogs regardless of what may happen in the SEC Championship game.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum described UGA’s possible path to the college football playoff in a podcast reviewing a wild week-1 of football.

You can listen here:

Georgia might cruise to Atlanta, and the result of the SEC title game may not even matter. For Clemson, the schedule from here becomes nothing more than a liability.https://t.co/JyN43Yh0KP pic.twitter.com/eFU5OTyrhj — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 5, 2021

“Georgia now has a free pass to the SEC Championship game, and unless Florida just simply blows us away and is a team that I’m not sure that they are then Georgia gets to Atlanta, they play Alabama and it’s a free game.”

The rest of Bulldogs 2021 schedule sets up nicely. The only serious test UGA may have the remainder of the year will come on Halloween night in Jacksonville versus Florida. The Bulldogs should roll through teams like South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

And the finale at Georgia Tech should be a cakewalk after the Yellowjackets showing versus MAC opponent Northern Illinois in the season opener, a 21-20 home loss.

That likely leaves another matchup with Alabama in Atlanta, unless Texas A&M can make magic happen versus the Tide on Oct. 9.

Georgia’s eyes will be on a playoff spot for the next 17 weeks.