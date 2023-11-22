Paul Finebaum says Jayden Daniels is at a disadvantage in Heisman race

Jayden Daniels is having one of the best single-season quarterback performances in the history of college football, yet there is still a debate on whether he should win the Heisman or not.

Right now, Daniels is in the Heisman race with Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington). In 10 games, Daniels has 3,164 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also carried the ball 114 times for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns. He is putting up numbers that are comparable to the numbers Joe Burrow put up when he won the Heisman in 2019.

Paul Finebaum recently talked about how Daniels is at a disadvantage when it comes to the Heisman Race.

“He’s not off-Broadway at LSU, but they’re playing in a game this Saturday up against Ohio State and Michigan,” Finebaum said. “People are not going to be paying enough attention. Then, he won’t be playing the next week when Bo Nix will be playing. So, I think that’s the disadvantage for him but he is the best player in the country.”

Finebaum has the same belief as we do that Daniels is the best player in the country. The anti-SEC agenda may go against him, though.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire