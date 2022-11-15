Paul Finebaum says Brian Kelly was a home-run hire

When LSU hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, there were a lot of questions about whether he would fit in with everyone else in the SEC. It didn’t ease anyone’s opinions when he used his ‘southern accent’ in one of his earliest interviews with LSU.

Since then, all Kelly has done is sign a top-10 recruiting class and lead LSU to an 8-2 record and a spot in the SEC Championship for the first time since 2019. Scott Woodward has been the athletic director at LSU since 2019 and before that, he was the AD at Texas A&M. He was the athletic director that hired Jimbo Fisher from Florida State.

Paul Finebaum thinks Woodward has hit the home run of all home runs with Brian Kelly.

“Another thing about this is Scott Woodward has been able to make people forget that he hired Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M,” said Finebaum. “But by hiring Brian Kelly – and he also wanted to bring Jimbo to LSU – but nobody’s going to criticize Scott Woodward, who has hit the home run of all home runs by bringing Brian Kelly to the Bayou.”

LSU will host UAB in the last home game of the season this Saturday night at 8 p.m. CT.

