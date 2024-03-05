Paul Finebaum rips Group of Five inclusion in 12-team playoff: 'Sick and tired of it'

Among the features of the new 12-team College Football Playoff format is a guaranteed spot for the highest-ranked champion from a Group of Five conference, which will offer an opportunity for a program from outside the sport’s traditional power structure to compete for a national championship.

One of the most prominent voices in college football isn’t pleased with the development.

In an interview this week with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic on their Birmingham, Alabama radio show, longtime college football analyst Paul Finebaum harshly criticized the Group of Five being automatically included in the new playoff format, which will take effect this year.

“I’m just sick and tired of it,” Finebaum said. “I don’t want to watch those games. I want to see the best. We’re still not exactly getting the best versus the best, but as the tournament moves on, we will be. I know the media loves the underdog, but there just aren’t very many underdog stories. That’s for Hollywood. Let’s leave college football to the best trying to play the best.”

The ESPN analyst’s critique centers around what he sees as a competitive gap between teams from the sport’s Power Five (soon to be Power Four) conferences, particularly the SEC and Big Ten, and the five other FBS leagues — the American Athletic Conference, the Sun Belt, Conference USA, the Mountain West and the Mid-American Conference.

“Every time you criticize the Group of Five, you get the three or four fans from Tulane coming after you and then the Boise State crowd, everybody in Cincinnati,” Finebaum said. “But the fact of the matter is they have played great football and they have been outliers and have made noise occasionally. But the Group of Five just simply doesn’t belong in the same tournament with the SEC and the Big Ten. You can accuse me of being haughty and elitist, but I’m just telling the truth.”

Beginning in 2005, when Utah became the first team from outside what were then the six power conferences to appear in a major bowl game, Group of Five programs are 8-8 against Power Five foes in either BCS or New Year’s Six bowl games.

During the College Football Playoff era, they’re 4-6 in such matchups — a losing record but nothing particularly lopsided. Of those six losses, four came by 14 points or fewer, including three that were decided by a single score.

As the SEC and Big Ten aim to grow their already immense influence with more playoff spots in a proposed 14-team model, discussion has ramped up about whether programs from what will be the four major conferences will break away from the rest of the FBS and form their own entity, something UAB coach Trent Dilfer noted earlier this month.

It’s an idea that resonates with Finebaum, who suggested having a separate tournament for Group of Five teams while leaving the College Football Playoff exclusively to programs from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12.

“It would be competitive,” he said. “It would be entertaining, as opposed to what we saw in the Liberty game last year (Oregon’s 45-6 win against Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl) and in too many games in the past. It’s a big story when one wins or comes close because it happens so infrequently.”

Finebaum's belief is consistent with previous comments he has made on the subject. Earlier this month, he had told McElroy on his podcast that he thinks a 12-team playoff field is too large.

Should the event expand to 14 teams, he doesn’t believe the reported three guaranteed spots the SEC and Big Ten would receive would be too many.

“When you look at the numbers, we know the SEC has populated this tournament significantly since its inception,” Finebaum said. “Nobody is even in the same category. The Big Ten has had some representation. I think that’s what’s really going on. Whatever they’re putting on the table to scare everyone, they’re probably saying ‘If you don’t like it, we’ll take our ball and go somewhere else.’ Quite frankly, guys, that’s a possibility.”

