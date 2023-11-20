Paul Finebaum reveals his top 5 teams ahead of latest CFP rankings

With the final week of the 2023 college football regular season upon us, the window is closing on opportunities for teams to plead their case to the College Football Playoff Committee. Without any major upsets in Week 12, not much is expected to change.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum weighs in with his top five teams ahead of the latest CFP rankings reveal.

There’s one notable team missing from his rankings that should still be in the heat of the race. Other than that notable absence, Finebaum’s list features what many would expect, just with a minor twist with a team that’s worth keeping an eye on.

Georgia

The Bulldogs took care of business on the road against Tennessee and they still look like the clear-cut No. 1 team in the nation until another team does something about it. It comes down to Georgia Tech and Alabama.

The Buckeyes are likely playing in a playoff elimination game this week against Michigan. A convincing win or an ugly loss will likely lock them in or completely kick them out of contention. Playing on the road will make this a very interesting game.

Michigan

The Wolverines earned the road win against Maryland, which shouldn’t have been as difficult as it was. As stated when talking about Ohio State, Michigan is playing a must-win game at home. Playoff hopes are on the line.

Washington

Washington snuck out a two-point win against Oregon State on the road, which keeps the playoff hopes alive and well. If they win out, the Huskies are a lock for the playoffs, it’s all about seeding at that point.

Oregon

The Ducks look like they have the most potent offense in the nation at times and they will be tested this week against an Oregon State team that’s looking to bounce back after nearly taking down Washington. If Oregon loses, they are likely out of playoff contention with two losses. However, with a win, the Ducks can stay in the thick of the race.

Notably missing

Absent from Finebaum’s rankings are Alabama and Texas, which makes sense since both programs have slight hurdles to overcome in order to reach the top four. However, the biggest absence is Florida State. The Seminoles got the win over North Alabama but lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a gruesome injury. Losing him was enough for Finebaum to drop Florida State altogether from his rankings.

