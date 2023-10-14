Paul Finebaum responds to Gary Danielson's Neyland Stadium comment with hilarious rant

Paul Finebaum waited all week to unleash a hilarious and passionate rant about recent comments Gary Danielson made about Tennessee football's Neyland Stadium.

The CBS Sports color analyst, speaking in an interview with Knox News' Adam Sparks, said Neyland is "just about the same" with other venues in the conference. That didn't sit right with Vols fans, who likely will try to disprove Danielson's claim in Week 7 when No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) takes on Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday.

In response, Finebaum went on a minutes-long tirade on Friday, unloading his contention with Danielson's opinion on "The Paul Finebaum Show."

"There's kind of an unwritten rule if you're not so full of hubris and arrogance and think you know everything — it's not like Gary got stopped at the Atlanta airport and said, 'What stadium do you think?' He was being interviewed by a reporter who works in Knoxville for the Knoxville News-Sentinel and (Danielson's) coming to Knoxville," Finebaum said. "Only Gary could stick his foot in his mouth by not praising the greatest stadium in college football Neyland Stadium. That's the point I don't understand."

What did Gary Danielson say?

Danielson originally said: "Whether you’re playing at Ole Miss or LSU or Florida in 'The Swamp' or Georgia … for a football player, loud is loud. I don’t know if it makes any difference if there’s 80,000 loud people or 100,000 loud people.”

Danielson and the CBS primetime afternoon crew will no longer call the "SEC Game of the Week" next season with the conference's new TV deal in place with the Big Ten. ESPN will instead be in charge of the majority of SEC games. Finebaum said when Danielson heads into Big Ten games next fall, his opinion might change.

"Next year when he's doing the 'Big Ten Saturday' afternoon game of the week with Minnesota at Purdue when he's in a cornfield in West Lafayette, he's going to have to say, 'This is like any other Big Ten stadium,'" Finebaum told Sparks. "... I may never get over that interview you did with Gary Danielson.”

Finebaum graduated from Tennessee in 1978 with a degree in political science, but he said his disagreement wasn't out of bias.

"You could say I'm biased, but I'm not," Finebaum said. "I go to every one of these stadiums and there's nothing quite like as unique as Neyland Stadium. It's a standalone football stadium."

Neyland Stadium is one of four stadiums in the SEC with a capacity of more than 100,000. Last season, the Vols upset Alabama at home in one of the most thrilling games of the year, showcasing Neyland at full force.

Finebaum ended his rant with trying to understand how someone whose job is to commentate on football could hold such a thought.

"It'd be one thing if Gary just got this job and he'd been doing Premier League Soccer," Finebaum said. "But it is a fact Gary Danielson was in the press box a year ago this weekend and saw very possibly the greatest scene in college football history when 100,000 of those fans stormed the field in a very respectful way."

