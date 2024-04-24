Paul Finebaum Q&A: Where does OU stand ahead of SEC entry?

NORMAN — Paul Finebaum creates buzz wherever he goes.

So when the longtime radio and television host, whose show on the SEC Network airs five days a week, strolled into town last weekend for the OU football spring game, fans took notice.

“You know we’re getting close to the SEC,” one fan said as he posed for pictures with the SEC personality during the Sooners’ softball game at Love’s Field.

Finebaum had only been to Norman for a gameday once over 20 years ago, so it was important for him to return before the program’s official entry into the SEC on July 1. He’ll be back that day for a live taping of his show, while the school will be hosting an all-day SEC “launch party.”

On the eve of OU's spring game, Finebaum spoke to The Oklahoman to discuss everything from Brent Venables’ evolution as a head coach, previewing the Sooners’ first season in the SEC and looking ahead to Oklahoma’s first game in the conference vs. his alma mater Tennessee.

Oct 18, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Television and radio personality Paul Finebaum does a live report from SEC Media Day at the Omni Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Q: What differences did you see from Brent Venables’ first to second seasons as head coach?

“Well, what I saw that stood out the most was a dramatic turnaround and I think everyone expected a better year in his second year out. But I was really caught off guard by how well they played and how much in command and how much he had seemingly grown as a head coach from year one to year two. And I think for that reason, I feel very good about OU's future. I still think this team is a little bit shy of being a contender. But I don't think they're far off. And I think the transition to the SEC will, I think it's gonna go fairly well. I know I remember the day the announcement came out three years ago, there was a lot of trepidation from everyone about how OU and Texas would fit, but I really think what happened last year, and especially beating Texas, I just think that was so critical to the momentum that this program really needed to add to the SEC.”

Head coach Brent Venables runs an Oklahoma football practice in Norman, Okla., on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Q: What fans can expect from OU’s SEC road game trips in 2024.

“I think getting LSU in this first year, it is a goldmine. People call me all the time and say, what game would you go to if you could go anywhere? And I usually try to advise them to go to a game, preferably at night at Tiger Stadium. It is probably the most unique SEC scene and having said that, probably the most eagerly anticipated and thoroughly enjoyed tailgate, is obviously Ole Miss. You don't need me to tell you the reputation of the Grove, but it is legendary. And I think that was fortuitous for OU to get those two games the first year. I mean, I'm well aware about OU playing Tennessee a couple of years ago so a lot of fans have already experienced Neyland Stadium. So I mean, I think that's really fascinating how it worked out. Missouri is, you know, a lot of people here have probably been to Missouri, and I don't think they’ve added anything to the game in Dallas. But I think you’ve really hit the mother lode getting those two games the first year at Ole Miss and LSU. I’ve spent most of my life in Alabama and Auburn is, I know it sounds like I'm saying it for every school, I'm not. But Auburn is a truly unique experience to go to a game there.”

Q: Looking at the Sooners’ schedule, how many games do you see them winning?

“I think nine games is realistic. I think beyond that is maybe a little overly. I think nine is a good number. I know OU won 10 last year, but I think the schedule is considerably more difficult. In Ole Miss and Alabama, you're looking at probably two top-six teams, top-seven teams. You add LSU. And they will likely land probably right outside the top 10. And in Texas, Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss, you’re probably talking about four of the top 12 teams in the country. I think getting above nine might be a challenge. But I think nine is doable.”

Q: What does OU need to do to improve its tailgating/gameday experience for the SEC?

“I know people at OU have already looked around the SEC, I think there's a lot to learn just in terms of the experience. And I don't mean a lot to learn in terms of how OU’s been doing it because I'm really not an expert on that. But in the SEC, it really is an all day experience and I think it matters. There's a line that you may have heard at Ole Miss, they like to say we may not win every game, but we've never lost a party. I mean, they take that seriously. The tailgating part of it and the experience part of it. I could go down 10, 11 or 12 SEC schools and give you something specific. Now again, I've written books about the SEC, so I'm probably a little more well-versed than most fans, but it is unique.”

Q: How do you see OU’s first game in the SEC going against your alma mater, Tennessee?

"Somebody was asking me on the show, what are the four or five SEC games you’re most looking forward to? And naturally, I had Texas-Georgia and Georgia-Alabama, but I included the Tennessee-Oklahoma game, it's probably among my top four or five games because that is such an intriguing matchup. And yeah, I mean, the complicated past of Josh Heupel, I think adds to that. But it is going to be pretty emotional for the head coach at Tennessee to be leading one of the major programs in the country into a place where he led them to a national championship.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Paul Finebaum Q&A: Where does OU stand ahead of SEC entry?