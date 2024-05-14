Paul Finebaum provides thoughts on Kalen DeBoer after meeting him for the first time

Paul Finebaum is one of the most recognizable figures around the SEC with his daily sports show airing on the SEC Network. Finebaum is best known for his very brass and somewhat colorful opinions on coaches within the conference. With Nick Saban retiring as the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Kalen DeBoer steps in, providing Finebaum with a new target.

Since DeBoer took over in January, Finebaum has had the opportunity to speak with him on a couple of different occasions but did not formerly meet him until last week at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am where a sit-down interview was conducted.

On Monday while joining the Birmingham radio show “McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning“, Finebaum provided his impressions of the new Crimson Tide head coach.

“He’s very personable. He’s engaging and I think you understand, when you’re in his presence, why he’s been successful. He’s a very good people person. He’s relatable. He may not knock you over with controversial sound bites but that’s just not who he is.”

Coach DeBoer has won over the famous SEC analyst off of the field but once the season rolls around in late August, DeBoer will once again have to prove himself to Finebaum.

DeBoer is a proven winner and his career record of 104-12 is a clear indication of that. Doing it at Alabama will be a different animal entirely.

