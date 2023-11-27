Paul Finebaum is optimistic about Auburn’s future under Hugh Freeze

Auburn was unable to win the Iron Bowl, falling 27-24 to Alabama in heartbreaking fashion, but Paul Finebaum is optimistic about what Hugh Freeze is building on the Plains.

He joined the “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” show with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic Monday morning to discuss the Iron Bowl and Auburn’s future.

“I feel great about the future under Hugh Freeze,” Finebaum said. “New Mexico State game didn’t phase me, as you all know because we talked about it privately. I just felt like it was just something that happens in the first year, and I think talking to Hugh on Friday afternoon, he was embarrassed by it, but he also knew not to dwell on it.”

Finebaum admitted that Auburn did not play a perfect game and made several big mistakes, but he thinks that the program is trending in the right direction and that the rebuild could be a short one.

“It felt like Auburn’s program had advanced and I know what they’re doing in recruiting, and I also know people on the on the other side of the state (that) are concerned because Auburn really has things rolling right now under Hugh Freeze. And I think the road back is going to be a lot faster than maybe some of the skeptics predicted a year ago.”

While this Iron Bowl had a similar ending to the last one inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, the recruiting is what has filled many with hope that Freeze will be able to turn the program around.

The Tigers currently have the No. 17 ranked class in the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports. The group is headlined by five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson and they are in the mix for several other elite prospects, including five-star wideout Cam Coleman.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire