Paul Finebaum: if Notre Dame joins the Big Ten or the SEC ‘it’s Armageddon in college football.’
Paul Finebaum said that Notre Dame joining the Big Ten or the SEC changes college football's landscape.
Greg Norman told The Palm Beach Post in an exclusive interview last week that after this week's announcements the 2023 field of players is "closed."
Kevin Durant has publicly supported friend and teammate Kyrie Irving then requested a trade from the Nets – reportedly because he disliked how they treated Irving.
Bryan Cranston was hit by a ball and ejected from the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game in Los Angeles. He played with JoJo Siwa, Bad Bunny and more.
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was eliminated in the first round of the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby and we have some questions about what exactly happened. By Adam Hermann
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's player rating in "Madden 23" caused a bit of a stir Monday, and even Tom Brady reacted to the situation.
Shohei Ohtani has long planned every step of his career. His unwillingness to commit to the struggling Angels should make the franchise nervous.
Here's why Baker Mayfield may have already surpassed Sam Darnold in the Panthers' QB competition.
Cameron Smith strolled through the airport Monday morning with the claret jug and revealed how many beers the iconic trophy holds.
"Jokic is not fast, he doesn’t jump and that gets up their noses, how can a man play like this?"
Christopher Bell's win shook up the NASCAR playoff picture, Austin Dillon has beef with Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman's team ain't happy.
Camille Kostek joins Gronk's agent Drew Rosenhaus in betting on his return to the NFL.
These youngsters put their potential on full display throughout the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
If the Giants are looking to trade for Juan Soto, the Miguel Cabrera blockbuster move in 2007 is worth revisiting.
'They're raising the game,' Jessica Hull said of 1,500 winners after coming in sixth in the final Monday night.
Hugo Houle, 31, escapes to seize first professional win of career Jonas Vingegaard retains yellow despite Tadej Pogacar attacks Geraint Thomas survives scare after Welshamn is dropped Wout van Aert tightens his vice-like grip on green jersey Simon Geschke still on top in mountains competition
Paige Spiranac traded in her sporty golf apparel for a slinky bikini getup Saturday night.
The Giants continue to add pitching depth ahead of a second-half push for playoffs.
Derek Jeter said in Episode 1 of his documentary that he was told ahead of the 1992 draft that he would go No. 1 to the Astros or No. 5 to the Reds.
Former US President Donald Trump on Monday urged golfers to "take the money" and sign with the Saudi-backed LIV series amid reports more players were poised to join the controversial circuit.
An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) official reportedly snatched a Chinese flag that was draped over Li Jingliang’s shoulder as he was celebrating his TKO win over Russian fighter Muslim Salikhov last weekend. Li, also known as “The Leech,” was parading around the Octagon after defeating Salikhov with a second-round TKO in UFC Long Island on Saturday when a UFC employee was suddenly spotted approaching the 34-year-old MMA fighter and ripping away his country’s flag.