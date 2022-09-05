Paul Finebaum is not giving Texas a chance against Alabama

Texas welcomes No. 1 Alabama to town for a Week 2 matchup of blue blood programs. While the teams have been trending in different directions for the better part of a decade now, it is always a treat when the Longhorns and Tide play.

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum is not giving Steve Sarkisian and Texas much of a chance against Alabama.

“The only thing that can stop Alabama from winning by four or five touchdowns is Nick Saban having a heart, and there’s no proof that he wants to go easy on Steve Sarkisian.”

Alabama is led by 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and future first-round draft pick Will Anderson. Nick Saban looks to continue his success against his former assistant coaches.

Texas has the opportunity to prove to the college football world it can play with the best in the country in front of a potential record-breaking home crowd. The Longhorns are a young team who are about to face a sizeable challenge on Saturday.

Game 2 • Texas vs. Alabama 📅 Saturday, Sept. 10 | 11 AM CT

📍 DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

📺 FOX @CFBONFOX

Presented by @StDavidsHC pic.twitter.com/rxFrnFIAto — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire