Paul Finebaum lists LSU as a winner of the offseason so far

There’s a lot of time between now and kickoff in the 2024 football season, but with spring practice just around the corner, coaching staffs and rosters are finally starting to come together.

SEC Network host Paul Finebaum recently reflected on which programs are having the best offseason so far. His overall winner was Ohio State, which has landed some high-profile talent in the transfer portal.

However, he also mentioned LSU as a team that has taken significant strides this offseason, praising both the talent acquisition and the coaching staff moves that Brian Kelly made.

“LSU has built itself up very well for the future, including next year’s recruiting class by putting some important pieces together this year from a coaching standpoint,” Finebaum said, per On3.

The Tigers essentially rebuilt the entire defensive staff, bringing in Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker while making some splashy reunions as Bo Davis and Corey Raymond return to Baton Rouge.

LSU will hope those changes pay dividends after defensive issues held back arguably the best offense in the entire country in 2023.

