Paul Finebaum, Lane Kiffin discuss future of college football, possible disconnect with fans

The Southeastern Conference media days returned to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia Monday.

SEC media days were held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in 2018.

The 2022 media days are taking place July 18-21 and SEC Network is televising the annual event.

Third-year Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took part in media days Monday.

Following his appearance on the main stage, Kiffin joined the “Paul Finebaum Show.”

Finebaum asked Kiffin if he is concerned about the future of college football.

“Are you concerned, because you’re still a very young coach, having done it as much as you have, that there is going to be a disconnect at some point,” Finebaum asked Kiffin. “Somebody compared college football today to NASCAR, saying that it’s going to get overly commercialized and there will be a disconnect with the average fan that is tired of hearing about money. He wants to watch the football games.”

Kiffin said he could see that happening to the sport.

“I can see that as an issue, the direction that it’s headed,” Kiffin told Finebuam. “Also with the portal and guys moving so much, so it’s kind of like, alright, I don’t even know these new players versus I have been watching this guy for years and stuff. I could definitely see that. I have not thought about that part.”